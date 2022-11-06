Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys Shares of 44,597 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $147,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 917,939 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CarMax by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,884,000 after purchasing an additional 816,847 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in CarMax by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 54.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,287,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,532,000 after purchasing an additional 452,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stephens downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

CarMax Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KMX stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

