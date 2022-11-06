Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $21.64 Million Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 775,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $21,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $164.00.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $111,761.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.54.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

