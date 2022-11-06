Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,470,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.11% of Baozun worth $16,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter worth $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth $68,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth $107,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BZUN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $15.00 to $8.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Baozun Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of BZUN opened at $4.22 on Friday. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $316.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Profile

(Get Rating)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

