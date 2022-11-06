Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,054 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.91% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 170.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $144,918.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,528.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $70,037.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $245,967.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $144,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,528.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

