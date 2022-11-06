Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 51,765 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 421,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,765 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $37,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $481,525,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,596,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after buying an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of MDT stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.09. The company has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.44 and a fifty-two week high of $124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
