Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 3,638 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 827,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Digimarc by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 67.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Finally, Cisco Systems Inc. bought a new stake in Digimarc in the first quarter worth approximately $551,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Digimarc to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $18.95 on Friday. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $53.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 59.43% and a negative net margin of 184.67%.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

