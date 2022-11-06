Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 37,859 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 354,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,859 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Alector were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 25.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after buying an additional 772,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 158.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 432,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alector by 141.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 226,182 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.98. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $79.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 million. Alector had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

