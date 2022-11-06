Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 77,076 Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,076 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Lyell Immunopharma worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after buying an additional 6,635,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 351.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 397.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 840,833 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 27,466 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYEL opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $15.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 566.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. Research analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Klausner sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 988,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.