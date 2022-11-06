Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 86,952 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,952 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.45% of StoneCo worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 51,265 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 974,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 503,723 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,317,000 after buying an additional 213,825 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $10.81 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.77.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

