Balancer 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.97 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Balancer token can now be bought for about $6.77 or 0.00032400 BTC on exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $305.49 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003335 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00587901 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.22 or 0.30622794 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000308 BTC.
About Balancer
Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 53,284,399 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,147,022 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Balancer Token Trading
