Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 45,025 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 212.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 40,703 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.85.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.