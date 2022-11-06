Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 3,875 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 21,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $93.88 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $123.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average of $86.07.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

