Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,680 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in eBay by 25.8% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 5,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 12.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 681.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,718 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 194,234 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 41,070 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of eBay by 6.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 28,351 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 3.2 %

eBay stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on eBay to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

