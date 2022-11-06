Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $5.89 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in LKQ by 66.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in LKQ by 14.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 48,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

