Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBRE opened at $70.76 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

