Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,294 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $143.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.42 and its 200-day moving average is $133.70. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

