Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 23,503 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,503 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVCR. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in NovoCure by 81.8% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the first quarter worth about $21,362,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in NovoCure by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 116,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 113,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $662,609,000 after buying an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 310.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 82,524 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NovoCure Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $70.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -91.65 and a beta of 0.75. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.62.
Insider Activity at NovoCure
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVCR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.
NovoCure Company Profile
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovoCure (NVCR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.