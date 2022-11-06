Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 23,503 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,503 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVCR. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in NovoCure by 81.8% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the first quarter worth about $21,362,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in NovoCure by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 116,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 113,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $662,609,000 after buying an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 310.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 82,524 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $70.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -91.65 and a beta of 0.75. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.62.

Insider Activity at NovoCure

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,086,228.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,150 shares of company stock worth $3,375,859 in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVCR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.