Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 14.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $82,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $242,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 36.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $124.50 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

