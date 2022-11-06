Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 5,758 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,586 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 982.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $76.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.42.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

