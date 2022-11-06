Barclays Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $60.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.38% from the stock’s previous close.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Twilio Stock Down 34.6 %

NYSE:TWLO traded down $22.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. 44,840,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629,395. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $317.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 1.6% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 113.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

