Barings LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $7,203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

