Barings LLC Takes $460,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,853 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.36 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.54.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

