Barings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock worth $3,842,160.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

NYSE A opened at $136.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

