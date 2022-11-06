Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) PT Lowered to €40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €41.00 ($41.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Basic-Fit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Basic-Fit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BSFFF opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. Basic-Fit has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $57.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79.

Basic-Fit Company Profile

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

