Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

BLCM opened at $1.05 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

