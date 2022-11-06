Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 147.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $183.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,491,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,937. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.67. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

