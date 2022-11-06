Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.42. 1,643,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,945. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

