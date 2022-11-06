Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 1.3% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Booking by 80.6% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 195.9% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $48.67 on Friday, hitting $1,874.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,802.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,941.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $2,270.00 to $2,370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,474.50.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.