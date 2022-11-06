Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Invests $728,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Accenture by 366.2% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 88,296 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Accenture by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,755,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,430 shares of company stock valued at $8,693,394 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

ACN traded up $4.28 on Friday, reaching $261.16. 2,496,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,061. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.03 and its 200-day moving average is $286.82. The company has a market cap of $164.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.