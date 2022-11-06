Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Invests $902,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,364 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 232,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 580.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 117,101 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.48. 14,218,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,827,786. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average of $65.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

