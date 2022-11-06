Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Sells 436 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,334 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Autodesk by 237.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 96.0% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

Autodesk stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.69. 2,641,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.