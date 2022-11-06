Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Sells 649 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. CDW accounts for 1.8% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDW. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

CDW Trading

Shares of CDW traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.41. 646,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,028. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.28%.

CDW Profile



CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.



