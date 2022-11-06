Bend DAO Price Tops $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Bend DAO has a market cap of $58.38 million and approximately $397,960.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.31 or 0.00598824 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,631.50 or 0.31191796 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

