Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Given a $10.50 Price Target by Piper Sandler Analysts

Piper Sandler set a $10.50 target price on Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BNFT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Benefitfocus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $355.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.63. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Benefitfocus by 32.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Benefitfocus by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

