Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BRY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Berry Stock Down 2.4 %

BRY stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $742.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Berry has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $253.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.80 million. Berry had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,718,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 589,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,642,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 168,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Berry by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,533,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 509,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Berry by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after buying an additional 243,867 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

