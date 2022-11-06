BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $18.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 94.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIGC. Truist Financial cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

BigCommerce Stock Down 30.1 %

BIGC stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. BigCommerce has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $64.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Insider Activity

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $519,830.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $519,830.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $237,599.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,927 shares of company stock worth $4,219,192. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BigCommerce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 273,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in BigCommerce by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $1,082,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

