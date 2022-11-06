Binance USD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.79 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion and $6.79 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 22,544,178,442 tokens. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

