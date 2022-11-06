BinaryX (BNX) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $400.93 million and $8.07 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for about $144.22 or 0.00690593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00587901 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.22 or 0.30622794 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000308 BTC.

BinaryX Token Profile

BinaryX’s launch date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,166,554 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,943 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

