Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $31.14 million and $131,270.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000787 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00131475 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00239617 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00070453 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024293 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

