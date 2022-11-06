Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Reaches $311.81 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $17.80 or 0.00085105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $311.81 million and $4.99 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00244883 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00066320 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

