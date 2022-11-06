BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 47.6% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $656.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $616.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.31.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

