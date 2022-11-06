Blue Fin Capital Inc. Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 142.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.31.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $22.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $656.15. 707,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $616.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $635.85. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

