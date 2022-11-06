BMO Capital Markets Trims C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Target Price to $100.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.67.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

