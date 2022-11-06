BNB (BNB) One Day Volume Tops $1.06 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, BNB has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $56.56 billion and $1.06 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $353.53 or 0.01663484 BTC on exchanges.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,976,642 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
