BNB (BNB) One Day Volume Tops $1.06 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, BNB has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $56.56 billion and $1.06 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $353.53 or 0.01663484 BTC on exchanges.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,976,642 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,976,782.8318761 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 352.11287524 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1134 active market(s) with $1,164,839,306.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

