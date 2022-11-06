BP (LON:BP) PT Raised to GBX 527

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 472 ($5.46) to GBX 527 ($6.09) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.01) to GBX 530 ($6.13) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.07) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.09) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.09) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 536.71 ($6.21).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 499.95 ($5.78) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 456.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 425.28. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 310.53 ($3.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 483.30 ($5.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.09 billion and a PE ratio of -6.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.17%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 423 ($4.89) per share, with a total value of £317.25 ($366.81). In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 423 ($4.89) per share, with a total value of £317.25 ($366.81). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 469 ($5.42) per share, with a total value of £375.20 ($433.81). Insiders purchased a total of 23,737 shares of company stock valued at $10,422,727 in the last three months.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

