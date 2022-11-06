Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of -0.30.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCLI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 30.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

