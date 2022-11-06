Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of -0.30.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
