Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.41

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.41 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 52.60 ($0.61). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.62), with a volume of 2,274,368 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BREE. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.75) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 100 ($1.16) to GBX 80 ($0.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £906.34 million and a P/E ratio of 891.67.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

