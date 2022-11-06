Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.64

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as high as C$0.75. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 31,381 shares trading hands.

Bri-Chem Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.92. The firm has a market cap of C$17.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$25.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.0733871 EPS for the current year.

Bri-Chem Company Profile

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

