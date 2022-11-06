British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.25

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from British Smaller Companies VCT 2’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 Stock Performance

BSC stock remained flat at GBX 55.50 ($0.64) during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,798. British Smaller Companies VCT 2 has a one year low of GBX 54 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 59.50 ($0.69). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,110.00.

About British Smaller Companies VCT 2

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

