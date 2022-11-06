Brokerages Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Target Price at $84.25

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAFNF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. iA Financial has a one year low of $45.27 and a one year high of $66.61.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

